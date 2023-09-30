BROOKLYN, N.Y.> (PIX11) — “The floods were biblical if you were outside. It was a deluge truly,” said Brooklyn resident Tom Wright.

He was one of the more than a dozen volunteers helping with the clean-up efforts at his friend’s bar.

This is not the first time the basement at Gowanus Gardens was flooded, but the owner says it was the worst.

“We woke up at 7 we saw that the flood sensor had gone up 20 inches and we knew we were in trouble,” said bar owner Kelly Hayes.

Friday’s fast-falling and relentless rain rushed like a river, flooding the streets, and inundating this cellar causing major.

“Our walk-in compressor blew so all our food inventory we have to throw out. Our hot water heater is done. We have, I have no idea. I am guessing it is going to be $30-40 thousand dollars’ worth of repair,” Hayes said.

Hayes says the water almost reached the ceiling.

“We couldn’t even come down to open the door, cause if we did, all that water…we would’ve had to swim here.”

The outdoor seating area she and her husband built from scratch was knocked down. But there is a Bright side, her friends and local patrons are helping her clean up.

“It is heartbreaking but then I have hope because I have all these people. So, it is like chin up, get a hold of yourself. Put one foot in front of the other and keep going. What else are you going to do? give up?”

She is used to fighting for her business. Hayes opened a few months before the pandemic and worked hard to stay open. She says this time will be no different.