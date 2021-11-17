‘Five More Minutes’: Actress Nikki DeLoach talks new holiday movie

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If Nikki DeLoach were to run for the title of holiday movie queen, she’s most definitely on her way to winning that title.

She showed off entertaining skills that rival Martha Stewart in the film “Cranberry Christmas.”

In “A Dream of Christmas,” she got to see what life would be like if she made different choices.

This season, she’s bringing a lot of cheer.

The actress, producer and writer spoke with PIX11 Morning News about her new holiday movie “Five More Minutes.”

Catch “Five More Minutes” on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Saturday night. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Five More Minutes' actress Nikki DeLoach talks new holiday movie

North Shore Animal League America hosts 2nd Virtual Celebration of Rescue

'The Morning Show' star Desean Terry talks season finale

Breaking down the health benefits of herbs, spices

AnnaLynne McCord is 'Dancing Through the Snow' in new Lifetime movie

Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter