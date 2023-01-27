NEW YORK (PIX11) — Seinfeld fans rejoice! The gang is all back together again, but this time, in the form of “Little People,” the Fisher-Price toy.

This new collector’s edition of figures features Jerry Seinfeld, Cosmo Kramer, George Costanza, and Elaine Benes.

The set comes complete with Seinfeld’s apartment backdrop. It sells for $24.99 and is already available at popular retailers.

“Seinfeld” is the latest “Little people” special edition set, designed for adult collectors.

Some previous collections include “The Office,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Elf.”