First responders hold birthday drive-by for child of fallen firefighter

First responders prepare a drive-by for the family of Jared Lloyd (Inset: Spring Valley Fire Department, Outer: Rockland County Police Fire EMS).

Members of the Rockland County police, fire and EMS departments gave one birthday boy a special honor after losing his father in the line of duty.

Firefighter Jared Lloyd, 35, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning’s nursing home fire in Spring Valley. Officials said he was working to save residents inside, but conditions worsened as firefighters were exiting the structure.

Lloyd was trapped inside.

To honor Lloyd and give a special birthday tribute to his young son, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and others from across the area joined in a birthday drive-by.

The end result was an emotional tribute to Lloyd and a heartwarming birthday surprise for his son.

