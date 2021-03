MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Officials responded to a massive fire in a commercial building on Staten Island, where images showed thick, gray smoke billowing from the top of the structure.

First responders got the call for the fire at 60 Davidson Street near Mersereau Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., the FDNY said; it’s since grown to five alarms.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials. Nearly 200 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the scene.