Firefighter arrested after 55-year-old man found outside Queens bar dies: police

WHITESTONE, Queens — An FDNY member was arrested in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man who was found outside a Queens bar early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the call outside the Terrace Inn Bar in Whitestone just after 4 a.m. when they found the man lying on the pavement with trauma to the back of his head. EMS took the man — identified as Devin Deegan — to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Justin Deieso, 35, was arrested at the scene. Police later confirmed to PIX11 News that Deieso is an FDNY firefighter.

Charges are pending. The medical examiner will determine Deegan’s cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).