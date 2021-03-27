Firefighter arrested after 55-year-old man found outside Queens bar dies: police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Handcuffs

File photo of police handcuffs.

WHITESTONE, Queens — An FDNY member was arrested in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man who was found outside a Queens bar early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the call outside the Terrace Inn Bar in Whitestone just after 4 a.m. when they found the man lying on the pavement with trauma to the back of his head. EMS took the man — identified as Devin Deegan — to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Justin Deieso, 35, was arrested at the scene. Police later confirmed to PIX11 News that Deieso is an FDNY firefighter.

Charges are pending. The medical examiner will determine Deegan’s cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

@PIX11News on Twitter