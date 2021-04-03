Finally, temperatures warm back up in time for Easter

NEW YORK — After temperatures struggled to reach 40 degrees at Central Park on Friday, highs bounced back into the 50s.

Despite the rise in temperatures, it was still slightly cooler than normal. But don’t worry, it will get warmer in the coming days with highs slated to max out in the 60s.

Also, you won’t need the umbrella for a while. The next chance for rain will be later this week. In the meantime, enjoy mild weather.

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. It will be a little cooler than last year, but just as pleasant. If you plan on heading to the Yankee Stadium to see the Bronx Bombers take on the Toronto Blue Jays, you’ll need a jacket and the shades.

Finally, have the tissues and allergy meds ready because pollen levels will be medium to high through Tuesday. As always, stay tuned for updates.

