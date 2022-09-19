NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary by filmmaker Charlie Minn examines the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. that left 19 students and two teachers dead, including through the words of some of the massacre’s young survivors.

Minn joined PIX11 News on Monday to discuss the film, “Robb-ed,” and the importance of keeping a spotlight on gun violence in the U.S.

“We have a mass shooting problem in our country,” he said. “And if you don’t talk about it intelligently, this will continue.”

