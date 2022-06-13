NEW YORK (PIX11)– “Not here. Not now. Not ever.”

That was Gov. Kathy Hochul’s message Monday to those threatening to take away a woman’s right to choose. The politician signed six new bills protecting abortion rights in New York during a press conference at Copper Union in Lower Manhattan.

“Reproductive freedom is a basic human right,” said Hochul.

The governor outlined some of the details of the new laws. One of the bills will allow women to file lawsuits against those who deny them an abortion. Another will protect women from extradition if they face criminal charges in other states.

Other laws will protect abortion providers from lawsuits and criminal charges. A new task force will also investigate limited-service abortion centers, the politician said.

“This is an attack on bodily autonomy,” Hochul said.

The new legislation comes on the heels of the leaked Supreme Court draft threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion legal nationally.

Since the leak, New York has already seen an influx of patients from other states looking for treatment. In West New York, Hochul said an abortion clinic has already been inundated with patients from Ohio.

“New York is a leader, not a follower,” Hochul said. “We stand up and fight back.”

A final decision from the high court is expected any day.