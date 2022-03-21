UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — “Fiddler on the Roof” was a smash Broadway musical that opened 58 years ago, but now it’s feeling very contemporary because it’s all about displaced Ukrainian people.

At Hunter College, there was an unusual fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts on Monday. It featured “Fiddler: A Miracle of all Miracles,” a documentary about the making of “Fiddler on the Roof.” It chronicles the story and traditions of Ukrainian Jewish refugees displaced in the early 1900s in a town just outside of Kyiv. Some of the documentary was shot in Ukraine just three years ago.

The film’s director was brought to tears talking about the current invasion.

“These people escaping, it’s the same story over and over again,”Max Lewkowicz, the director, told PIX11 News. “You can’t but feel for these people.”

Tickets for the fundraiser at the Danny Kaye playhouse ranged from $100-$5,000.

“We all need to be opening up our hearts to the people of Ukraine who are living a totally normal life one day and the next day they were being murdered,” Patti Kenner, the organizer of this fundraiser, told PIX11 News.

For those attending the fundraiser, the parallels between “Fiddler on the Roof,” whether it’s the Broadway musical, the movie or the documentary, and what is happening in Ukraine during this invasion are astounding.

“I feel for the people of Ukraine,” Leslie Engel, an audience member, told PIX11 News. “This movie in particular is a story of people being displaced, people having to leave not of their own choosing.”

Audience member Matt Nosanchuk called “Fiddler on the Roof” the story of refugees.

“People who were forced to leave their homes and start a new life. That is of course resonating today with all the millions of refugees,” he said.

Close to 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.