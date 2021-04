TUDOR CITY, Manhattan — No one was harmed but a Manhattan ferry boat was caught in a situation those who remember recent world news might be familiar with Friday.

The boat was stuck between two piers in New York City, NYC Ferry confirmed.

An NYC Ferry vessel at 34th Street was temporarily unable to dock due to the currents. The situation has since been resolved. All passengers and crew on board are accounted for, no injuries have been reported by the captain, and there is no reported damage to the vessel. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 23, 2021

