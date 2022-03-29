ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting this fall, students at schools across New York State could be without free breakfast and lunch options if a federal lunch program expires and the state does not step in.

800,000 students statewide depend on free breakfast and lunches at school. Jennifer Martin, the executive director of the New York School Nutrition Association, said the access to the free meals may go away if funding isn’t included for “Healthy School Meals for All” in the 2023 state budget.

The state School Nutrition Association said it is doing its part to prevent this, but with the federal waivers expiring June 30, time is running out for all schools to have the ability to offer free meals to all children.

“But the rest of the state is going to go back to the Tier System, which is free, reduced, paid, and that comes with stigma for the children, and so it’s really just going backward,” Martin said.

Officials said over 300 organizations are in support of continuing free meals for all. In New York, one in five children faces food insecurity.