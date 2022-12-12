Ken DeLand was last seen last month while studying abroad in France. (French authorities)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York college student studying abroad in France has been missing since last month, according to the family and the French authorities.

Ken DeLand, a 22-year-old senior at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y., was last seen leaving his host family’s residence on Nov. 27 before boarding a train to Valence, France, the family said on a website set up to find the student. The American was studying at University Grenoble Alpes and set to come home in January, the family said.

DeLand’s phone last pinged on Nov. 30. A few days later, the family said DeLand made a purchase at a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3 for $8.40.

“We fear the worst and want him to be located,” the family said.

French authorities confirmed DeLand’s disappearance and said he was spotted on surveillance video making the purchase at the store. He was dressed in navy-colored pants, black sneakers, a red-colored parka, and a gray-colored beanie. He was carrying a backpack.

DeLand is set to complete his international studies on Dec. 17. His visa expires in late January, the family said.