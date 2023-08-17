NEW YORK (PIX11) – A member of the FDNY was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend on a social media platform, the NYPD said.

Revenge porn is when someone reveals sexually explicit images or videos of a person on the internet without consent to cause them distress or embarrassment.

Firefighter Derelle Guy, 34, was off duty when he was arrested.

In 2020, the New York State Legislature passed a law criminalizing the publication or dissemination of revenge porn. Penalties can include up to a year in jail and civil damages for abusers.

Guy faces the following charges: unlawful dissemination/publication of an intimate image, driving with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, violation of local law, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, and driving without a license.

The NYPD did not provide details regarding the additional charges.

The FDNY did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for a comment on Guy’s arrest.