NEW YORK (PIX11) — An FDNY EMT was charged with allegedly stealing cash from a patient on Wednesday, according to the Department of Investigation.

Luis Carillo Jr., 43, was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and official misconduct after allegedly stealing $600 from an undercover DOI agent posing as a patient. The undercover operation is also known as an “integrity test.” It was performed due to previous theft allegations against Carillo, according to DOI.

The integrity test began around 3:26 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, according to the criminal complaint. The undercover DOI investigator pretended to be a patient. While in the ambulance, the investigator saw Carillo take his wallet, according to the agency.

Once the investigator was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, he noticed $690 was missing from his wallet, officials said. DOI investigators approached Carillo and found $600 in his right pocket, officials added. However, the remaining $90 was not found.

“This defendant took an oath to provide emergency medical assistance with diligence and compassion, but instead used his position to steal from an individual who appeared to be in need of care, according to the charges,” said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber.

Carillo has been employed as an EMT since October 2012. He was suspended following his arraignment on criminal charges, officials said.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.