STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – There was an FBI raid in Staten Island early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

FBI officials raided a house in Arden Heights in connection to a string of robberies that took place in Brooklyn and New Jersey between Jan. 20 and July 12, officials said.

Tony Claton and Lawrence Dotson, both of whom have a history of committing violent robberies, were taken into custody for their alleged roles in at least five robberies, officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.