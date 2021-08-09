Father, daughter killed in upstate NY helicopter crash

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash that killed a father and daughter in upstate New York on Saturday evening.

New York State Police in Washington County responded around 6:30 p.m. to a wooded area off West Valley Road in the town of Argyle for a report of a downed aircraft.

New York State Police said 56-year-old Craig Seeley and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie Seeley, both of Argyle, were on board a civilian helicopter when it crashed into a wooded area.

Both the father and daughter were killed in the crash. No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Board is investigating the crash.

Craig Seeley was the owner of Seeley Machine Inc., according to his LinkedIn page. The company’s website describes it as “a full service manufacturing company.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.