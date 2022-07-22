KINGS PORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were launched into the Steppingstone Marina following a boat explosion, according to a Great Neck fire official.

Chief John Purcell told PIX11 News the boat explosion happened about 4:20 p.m. Friday. A family of five was sailing at the marina when the blast occurred — three of those boaters were propelled into the water by the force. Two others on board jumped.

A 5-year-old suffered a broken arm and leg, Purcell said. That child was taken to a nearby hospital. The other four family members — two teenagers and two adults — were taken to another hospital with minor burns. The woman also suffered a back injury.

All five victims are expected to survive. The boat sank.

Both the FDNY and NYPD assisted in extinguishing the flames. The fire was out at about 4:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Purcell said.