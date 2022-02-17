Arlene Alvarez’s parents, Gwen Alvarez and Armando Alvarez are seen during a news conference with their attorney, Rick Ramos, right, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Arlene a 9-year-old girl died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after being mistakenly shot by a robbery victim on Monday evening in Houston. (Left: AP Photo/Juan A. Lozano | Right: Courtesy of the family of Arlene Alvarez via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM says the robbery victim wasn’t justified in his actions as he wasn’t in danger when he fired uncontrollably at their vehicle, striking the girl in the head.

Armando Alvarez, the father of Arlene Alvarez, says the robbery victim was not defending himself when he fired at Alvarez’s truck as it drove by the ATM.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury in connection with Monday evening’s shooting.

During a news conference Wednesday, Arlene’s family and friends said she loved her two younger siblings and enjoyed riding her scooter and making TikTok videos.