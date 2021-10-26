Fall nor’easter brings heavy rain, winds to NY, NJ; warnings, watches issued

NEW YORK — A fall nor’easter battered the tri-state area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to much of New York and New Jersey.

Flash flood watches have been issued for much of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and parts of northern New Jersey. Long Island and the Connecticut shoreline has been issued a coastal flood advisory. Plus, a wind advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island. Flash flood warnings have also been issued for New Jersey’s Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Full list of warnings, watches, advisories

Regardless of being in an advisory area or not, it is best to secure any lightweight items in the yard as it will easily be impressed by the gusty winds.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Several schools in the area announced closures Tuesday ahead of the storm. New York City schools, however, will remain open and all programs and activities will be held as scheduled, according to the Department of Education. Full list of school closures, click here.

Nor’easter timeline, full forecast:

October 2021 had been a relatively quiet month with very little rainfall and warm temperatures, but that changed very quickly during this last full week of the month.

Monday evening: Scattered showers develop.

Scattered showers develop. Overnight: Steadier rain develops, with heavier downpours expected toward daybreak.

Steadier rain develops, with heavier downpours expected toward daybreak. Tuesday morning: Flooding downpours, gusty winds approaching 30 mph. Coastal flooding develops across the south shore of Long Island during the late morning hours.

Flooding downpours, gusty winds approaching 30 mph. Coastal flooding develops across the south shore of Long Island during the late morning hours. Tuesday afternoon: While there may be a break, expect rain to continue. It won’t be as heavy as during the morning. The winds will also kick up, gusting toward 50 mph along the east end. Coastal flooding will continue for the south shore of Long Island and develop along the Long Sound shoreline.

While there may be a break, expect rain to continue. It won’t be as heavy as during the morning. The winds will also kick up, gusting toward 50 mph along the east end. Coastal flooding will continue for the south shore of Long Island and develop along the Long Sound shoreline. Tuesday night: The rain will taper will finally taper off for good late in the evening or overnight, but the winds will continue to gust.

The rain will taper will finally taper off for good late in the evening or overnight, but the winds will continue to gust. Wednesday: The sun returns, but it remains windy with gusts at 30 to 40 mph. Eventually the winds should diminish by Wednesday night.

Power outages

As of 5:30 a.m., more than 3,700 residents across the tri-state area are waking up in the dark Tuesday.

PSE&G reported about 442 customers without power Tuesday morning, with more than 300 of those outages in Burlington County. Several dozen of outages were also reported in Gloucester, Somerset and Passaic counties.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported nearly 2,500 customers without power, with the majority in Monmouth County. Several hundred outages were also reported in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren Counties.

Con Edison reported more than 1,400 customers without power, with the majority in Queens. More than 500 customers in the borough are in the dark. Another 876 customers in Westchester County have reported outages as well.

PSEG Long Island reported 94 outages in Suffolk County.

Transit and traffic

The transit system is built to run through most storm, but recently, a lot of rain water falling quickly has brought parts to a standstill.

MTA crews are already at work to clear drains and check pumps. The leaders have deployed teams to more areas and 50 key locations including Uptown and around 149th Street in the Bronx.

MTA officials want the public to know they’re ready for anything.

On the roads, motorists should watch out for flooded roads and streets. Allow extra travel time.

Local airports are also monitoring the storm. Those with scheduled flights have been advised to check their airlines and flights to see if there are any delays or cancellations.

Flooding concerns

Anxious New Yorkers have been worried about flooding.

It’s been less than two months since Hurricane Ida produced deadly and destructive flooding. And in neighborhoods such as Hollis, Queens, some residents are still recovering.

While this nor’easter is expected to produce several inches of rain and gusty wind, flooding is nothing new for Howard Beach, Queens. The community is surrounded by water.

Ida’s deadly flooding put the city and state on alert. While this nor’easter isn’t expected to be as bad, officials said they want people to pay attention to the weather, listen for alerts and stay safe.