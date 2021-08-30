Fall must-haves

August is coming to a close which means fall is almost here!

What do you love about fall, football, Pumpkin spice?

Our friend, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio is back to share some of her

favorite products.

Her first pick is Hot Tools Signature Series Volumizer. Hot Tools has been the go-to brand for stylists for 30 years, and their Signature Series One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer is amazing.

If you want salon-quality blowouts in half the time from home, this is

the tool for you. I’m talking fast drying, exceptional straightening and gorgeous volumizing with just one tool. You can find this at Target.com.

When are schedules are too busy to cook- Kathy recommends OpenTable.

OpenTable makes planning dinner out at a restaurant easy. Aside from making your reservation, you can now use the OpenTable app to view restaurants’ COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The app also offers a direct messaging feature so you can communicate directly with a restaurant to share details, make changes, or even message after your reservation has ended in the event you forget an item at the restaurant or have other needs. You can learn more by downloading the app or visiting opentable.com.

Fall is a busy season, which makes it easy to forget whether or not you have taken your medication. A great subscription to introduce to a loved one is the Hero Pill Dispenser, Medication Manager and Pill Organizer. Hero’s

membership service makes it easier to spend less time worrying if you or a loved one

has taken their medicine. Our busy schedules and forgetfulness can get in the way of a healthy medication schedule. In fact, 50% of medication is not taken as prescribed. Hero administers up to 10 medications on time, and in the correct dose. You even receive reminders to take medication, or an alert if a loved one has missed a dose. Learn more at herohealth.com.

