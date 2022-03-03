(WETM) — As bars and restaurants across the country take part in the trend of dumping Russian vodka, there has been confusion as to which brands are made in Russia.

Two popular brands of vodka are: Stoli (Stolichnaya) and Smirnoff. Both are not made in Russia.

Stoli Group, the makers of Stolichnaya vodka, is Russian-themed. However, the product is not made in Russia. According to the company’s website, the products are manufactured and bottled in Riga, Latvia.

The company also publicly condemned the military invasion of Ukraine on its website: “Stoli® Group has had a long history of fighting oppression from the Russian regime. We unequivocally condemn the military action in Ukraine and stand in support of the Ukrainian people.”

Smirnoff states on its website that its products are “proudly made in America.” “While Smirnoff had its beginnings in Russia, Vladimir Smirnov fled the country during the Revolution and re-established the brand in Europe more than a century ago. We’ve been in America since 1934 and are fully owned by Diageo, a British company.”