Facebook, Instagram down; Thousands report outages

Facebook and Instagram were down on Thursday evening.
Neither Facebook nor Instagram had tweeted about the cause.
Visitors to Facebook received the following message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”
Frustrated social media users vented about the issue on Twitter.
Thousands reported Facebook and Instagram outages on Down Detector. Outage issues began shortly after 5 p.m. EST. More than 140,000 users told Down Detector they were experiencing outages with Facebook, while over 89,000 said that Instagram was offline.
Instagram is owned by Facebook.
“We know some people are having issues right now,” Instagram tweeted. “We’re working on it and hope to have everything running smoothly as soon as possible.”
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for about an hour in March.
