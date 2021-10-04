Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down as thousands report outages

FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Facebook said Wednesday, March 27, that it is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to “white nationalists” and “white separatists.” The company previously allowed posts from those groups even though it has long banned “white supremacists.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK — Thousands of users reported global outages on sites and apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp late Monday morning and into the afternoon.

User reports indicate Facebook was having problems since 11:44 a.m., according to DownDetector.com

Just before noon, over 83,000 people reported issues with Facebook alone, while nearly 64,000 people reported Instagram being down.

Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ On Instagram, the error message shows as a 5xx Server Error message.

The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook tweeted on Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook Messenger and Oculus are also experiencing outages.

The cause of the outages was not immediately known.

According to The Verge, the issue is likely related to a DNS issue. When Slack experienced an outage last week, it was also related to DNS issues.