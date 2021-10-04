Facebook down: Instagram, Facebook coming back online after major outage

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook removed a network of accounts that it said had spread COVID-19 misinformation and encouraged violent responses to COVID restrictions. The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, 2021, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy aimed at stopping not state-sponsored disinformation campaigns but otherwise typical users who have mounted an increasingly sophisticated effort to sidestep rules on hate speech or misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is coming back online after a major outage impacting its family of sites, including WhatsApp and Instagram, for most of the day on Monday.

Error messages started showing up around 11:45 a.m. ET. Around 6 p.m. ET, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

