Facebook down: Instagram, Facebook coming back online after major outage

(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is coming back online after a major outage impacting its family of sites, including WhatsApp and Instagram, for most of the day on Monday.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

Error messages started showing up around 11:45 a.m. ET. Around 6 p.m. ET, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online.

*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible — Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

From trusted source: Person on FB recovery effort said the outage was from a routine BGP update gone wrong. But the update blocked remote users from reverting changes, and people with physical access didn't have network/logical access. So blocked at both ends from reversing it. — briankrebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021