Facebook down: Instagram, Facebook coming back online after major outage

(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is coming back online after a major outage impacting its family of sites, including WhatsApp and Instagram, for most of the day on Monday.
Error messages started showing up around 11:45 a.m. ET. Around 6 p.m. ET, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”