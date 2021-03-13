Experts warn of fake calculator app allowing children to hide photos, videos

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Experts are warning parents and guardians of photo vaults located inside fake calculator apps, allowing children to hide videos and photos on their cellphones.

Kiley Hiyler, with the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, said the app looks and functions like a calculator. However, users can set a passcode to unlock a “vault” to store videos and photos.

Hilyer said she has run into such apps through cases at the center.

“It usually means if they’re trying to hide something, that there’s something wrong with what they’re trying to hide,” Hilyer said.

The best way for parents or guardians to stay alert is to check the phone’s app store to learn more about the apps that have been downloaded.

Hilyer also encouraged parents to communicate with their children about the content they keep on their phones and to set boundaries.