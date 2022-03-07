LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) – Drivers continue to see rising gas prices, with some areas hitting all-time records and others getting close to it.

Many are pointing the finger at the Russian invasion in Ukraine, but John Rosen, an adjunct professor of economics at the University of New Haven, says prices were on an upward trend before.

“When Biden was elected, the price of oil was about $42 a barrel and January of this year, right before Russia started moving, it was up to $88 dollars a barrel, so it had already more than doubled,” Rosen said.

Now it’s about $112 dollars a barrel.



Demand first started surging when the world began to come off of lockdowns again. People started flying, driving more, and going back to work.

“You can’t just turn on the entire oil industry on a dime,” Rosen said. “It takes time to drill it out of the ground, refine, and turn it into the gasoline.”

The recent invasion has only created more disruption even though Russian oil, so far, has been exempt from sanctions imposed on Russia’s economy.

According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Russian oil represents only three percent of U.S. crude oil imports.

“For the United States, it’s a very small percentage, but for our allies in western Europe, it’s a big number,” Rosen added.

The national average for a gallon of gas is over $4, according to AAA. New York State is above the average. In Long Island City, one gas station was charging $4.19 as of Monday afternoon. In Manhattan, another was charging $5.49.

Unless Putin pulls back soon, Rosen says, prices will only spike higher.