Everyday New Yorkers help star in ‘You Are Here’ at Lincoln Center

For the first time more than 20 local community performers will take center stage at Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza over the next seven days. The live performances are part of the Restart the Stages Initiative, featuring professional artists and everyday people sharing their struggles during the pandemic.

The event is called “You are Here,” conceived by award-winning choreographer Andrea Miller. It began earlier this month with an audio and sculpture installation. Now, the final part of the display will add live performances by local artists and everyday people reflecting on their experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; those performances get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. and continue through July 30.

Attendance is free but it’s only open to those who secure tickets in advance through a TodayTix Lottery that opens two weeks before — and closes three days before — each of the performances.