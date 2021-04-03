Elementary school teacher accused of soliciting sex with 2-year-old

News

by: The Associated Press, via Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 28-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Alexander is a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release further information. The school district suspended Alexander. His attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

