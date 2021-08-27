East New York block party celebrates return to school for kids

Community members in East New York came together Friday to celebrate the end of summer and mark a new chapter of going back to school safely while still dealing with a pandemic.

The block party at the Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center, sponsored by Good Shepherd Services, provided free backpacks and school supplies while also sharing information on vaccinations.

Webster Innocent, senior director at the community center, works to provide this community with more than just the necessities. His goal is for these kids to always keep hope alive.

He told PIX11 part of the celebration was about the opportunity to give back, providing summer camp to kids after being shut down in 2020.