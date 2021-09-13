Silent walk plans to bring ‘unity and justice’ for missing NJ girl 2 years after her disappearance

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, (pictured) was last seen at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2019. (Bridgeton Police Dept.)

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Thursday marks two years since the disappearance of then-5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who vanished from Bridgeton City Park while playing with her younger brother.

A group of volunteers will walk silently in Thursday to remind the community that Alavez remains missing; one of the organizers told NJ.com the walk is silent “because we all have our differences…We chose to be silent to bring peace, unity and justice for Dulce.”

The little girl was last seen on Sept. 16, 2019, during a family outing to Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County.

Dulce disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother as their mother, Noema Alavez Perez, sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative. The girl’s brother ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister.

A tearful Alavez Perez called 911 to report what she feared was an abduction.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sept. 17, 2019.

In 2019, then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewil said he feared immigration enforcement was keeping community members from coming forward to help with the investigation.

“There are pockets of the immigrant population in Bridgeton that may have information but are just afraid to come forward because of over-aggressive immigration enforcement by ICE,” Grewil said.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Those with information that could assist in the investigation are still urged to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or utilize the department’s anonymous TIP411 text line, subtext “Bridgeton.”