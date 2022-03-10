NEW YORK (PIX11) — The last original member of one of Motown’s great R&B groups is coming out with a new book.

Duke Fakir’s memoir “I’ll Be There: My Life with the Four Tops” will tell the story of The Four Top’s remarkable career that spanned decades. Fakir’s book is out on May 5.

The original Four Tops, which included Fakir, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo “Obie” Benson and Lawrence Payton, first came together at a high school party in 1953 as they tried to impress the girls in their native Detroit.

“We came together in such beautiful harmony that we never rehearsed. Our voices were perfect blends,” Fakir said.

The group bounced around with various record labels before joining Motown Records. At Motown, the great Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team gave them their first hit: “Baby I Need Your Loving”

“A lot of our fans just know us as an overnight success in 1964, but we worked for nine years before that to get to that point,” said Fakir.

It wasn’t always fun at times. On tour, they faced segregated audiences. Fakir credits Motown founder Berry Gordy’s sister, Esther, with changing things.

“She said, ‘Enough of this. We won’t be back until they can come and sit together, dance together, clap hands together, whatever they feel,” said Fakir.

Amazingly, the Four Tops stayed together from 1953 until 1997. Now 86 years old, Fakir looks back at their career and credits lead singer Levi Stubbs with much of their success.

“I said, you’re going to be the one to take us to the mountain. And he said, ‘That’s what I want to do then.’” said Fakir.

The other three members of the original Four Tops have all passed away, but Fakir says he will tell their stories with his memoir.