PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX 11) — A Staten Island woman is clinging to life at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital after a car accident in Downtown Brooklyn Friday morning.

That woman, 32-year-old Iesha Joyner, is also facing four charges in the crash that killed her sister, 21-year-old Shanti Joyner, and injured her friend who were both passengers.

According to investigators, Iesha was driving at the time of the accident and is now charged with a DWI, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

The driver of the car she collided with, 25-year-old Kashawn Croswell, is also charged with Manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and leaving an accident-result in death. Witnesses say he was speeding just before the crash.

PIX 11 spoke exclusively to Jeanette Perez-Joyner, the mother of Shanti and Iesha before those charges came down. She said she wants her daughter Shanti to be remembered as a loving and caring mother.

“I want her to be remembered as who she was,” Perez-Joyner said. “Shanti, fun, smiling. I want everyone to know that she was just a special kid. I am asking God to give me the strength to hold this because it is not easy to see my daughter or have to lay my daughter to rest.”

Shanti leaves behind her one-year-old daughter Kacei Dream.