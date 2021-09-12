Driver charged in Brooklyn collision that left baby girl dead, mother seriously injured

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — Police charged the alleged driver accused in a multi-vehicle collision that left a baby dead and the girl’s mother seriously injured in Brooklyn, officials said Sunday.

A car allegedly being driven the wrong way Saturday evening in Brooklyn struck another car and both vehicles hit the pedestrians, officials said. The 49-year-old woman whose car was struck by the wrong-way driver was hospitalized.

The 3-month-old baby was in a stroller at the time of the crash at Gates and Vanderbilt avenues.

Initially, police said the wrong-way driver was being sought and another man in the car was taken into custody, but on Sunday police said the man taken into custody was actually the driver.

Tyrik Mott, 28, allegedly tried to steal another vehicle and get away from police, an NYPD detective said. As of Sunday afternoon, police had charged him in connection with the attempted robbery but not in connection with the baby girl’s death.

Mott has been charged with attempting to flee police, attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.