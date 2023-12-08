BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — After two years, investigators have charged a driver who fatally hit a Brooklyn nanny while she pushing a baby in a stroller, authorities said.

Mamadou Bathily, 70, was charged on Wednesday with failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care in connection with the crash.

The crash happened on Dec. 20, 2021, authorities said. Bathily while driving a pickup truck made a left turn on Union Street and struck Arcelli Muschamp, 52, who was pushing a 1-year-old in a stroller, according to the NYPD.

Mucshamp was rushed to the hospital, where she later died due to her severe injuries. The baby was unharmed in the incident, authorities said. Muschamp heroically pushed the child’s stroller out of harm’s way before being hit by the pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene.

After the crash, the child’s parents started a GoFundMe for Muschamp, who they said was “truly our hero.”

“Our hearts are heavy as traffic violence kills yet another New Yorker, especially one who acted so selflessly to save another life,” said Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris. “Arcellie Muschamp is a hero, but it should not take heroes for children to cross the street without being killed by a car.”

