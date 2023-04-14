NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell spoke out on social media Thursday night, hours after he was first reported missing and later determined to be OK.

Bell took to Twitter just after 6 p.m., saying “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

The former “Drake & Josh” star was said to be “safe” and in contact with Florida officials after he was reported missing Thursday morning by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police initially said Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, was last seen on Wednesday just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The police later clarified that their post was “legitimate,” apparently in response to commenters questioning the accuracy of the alert.