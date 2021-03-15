Dozens indicted in Long Island drug trafficking ring: DA

Millions of dollars worth of guns and drugs were recovered by officials as a part of a bust on Long Island, March 15, 2021 (Handout: NCDA).

Forty people were indicted for their roles in a massive narcotic trafficking ring in the Hempstead area, officials said Monday, including two defendants accused of conducting drug-related business our of illegal daycare centers.

Nassau County DA Madeline Singas said the investigation began back in 2019 over an increase of violence and drug dealing — and in 2020, a spike in overdoses.

During the investigation, the DA’s office and ATF investigators identified nine people as alleged “major” traffickers, meaning the aggregate value of narcotics possessed or sold by the accused exceeded $75,000 during a period of six months or less.

“This massive multi-agency takedown strikes a heavy blow to the narcotics trafficking infrastructure in our region,” Singas said. “We recovered huge quantities of drugs, stockpiles of weapons and 40 drug traffickers and dealers have been indicted for their alleged roles in this dangerous network. I’m grateful to our partners for their work and incredible perseverance to protect our communities.”

Those partners included the FBI, ATF, New York State Police, Nassau County police, U.S. Postal Inspection service and the DEA.

Officials said drugs were trafficked from as far away as Puerto Rico, California, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In total, the street value of the drugs recovered is estimated to be about $2.8 million, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and morphine; officials also seized cash and 38 firearms, including assault weapons and ammunition.

As of Monday, officials said 33 of the 40 defendants charged in this indictment have been apprehended and/or arraigned.

The nine alleged major traffickers were identified by officials as Able McTootle, Eric Butler, Willy Matias, Allen Evans, Eric Poston, Matthew Williams a/k/a Vernon Howard, Orlando Ramsay, Rodney Highsmith and an un-apprehended co-defendant.

Lex Lloyd and an un-apprehended co-defendant were accused of conducting narcotic business from day care centers in Hempstead and Rosedale, officials said.