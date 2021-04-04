Down in the dumps? This is the best food for a good mood, survey says

Tacos are prepared in Mexico City

Tacos are prepared in Mexico City, Mexico on April 17, 2020. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A good meal can act as a pick-me-up on a bad day, but what’s the best food to put you in a good mood?

According to a new survey, tacos are the most comforting food — by a small margin.

Thirty-one percent of people surveyed in a poll conducted by OnePoll for Hello Fresh said they eat tacos to get in a good mood. Just over 2,000 people were polled.

Tacos were followed by bacon and eggs, steak, and fried rice as the best mood-boosting foods.

Sixty-five of survey respondents said what they eat greatly depends on their mood.

What do they reach for on a not-so-sunny day?

Twenty-five percent said they seek out salty foods, while 31% go for sweet, with chocolate high on the list of comfort foods.

The survey also looked at cooking trends amid the pandemic. No surprises here: 37 percent of respondents say cooking has become “more of a chore” since the start of the global lockdown.

Though you might be tired of cooking, experts say don’t overdo it on the takeout.

The National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey 1999-2014 found that eating out or ordering too much delivery might be causing conditions that contribute to premature death. 

The researchers found that people who eat out that much have a 49% higher risk of premature death. They were also 65% more likely to die of cancer.

“Frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home is significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality,” the study states.

