Lands’ End winter outwear is on sale from $7.99

If you’re looking for some new warm weather gear to get you through the rest of this winter, you might want to check out the deals on outerwear Lands’ End is having for men, women, girls and boys.

Now through Feb. 24, select outwear is as low as $7.99 (regularly up to $50), when you use promo code COZY at checkout.

Keep in mind that not all items are included in the deal, so you’ll have to add things to your cart and then use the promo code to see if it works. Some items that will work for the discount include select winter coats and fleece jackets, which makes it easy to stock up on more winter gear. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more after promotions and discounts are applied.

Take a look at just some of the deals you can get now through Feb. 24.

Women’s Winter Long Down Coat with Faux Fur Hood

This Women’s Winter Long Down Coat with Faux Fur Hood is regularly $199.95, but you can get it for $79.98. It comes in black, gray or red and has a two-way zipper for venting and mobility, plus the hood is removable.

Men’s Fleece Snap Neck Pullover Jacket

Regularly $49.95, this Men’s Fleece Snap Neck Pullover Jacket will be just $14.78 after using the code, a savings of $35.17. It comes in six colors and has an anti-static finish that helps keep pet hair from clinging to the fleece.

Women’s Down Winter Puffer Vest

This Women’s Down Winter Puffer Vest is regularly $49.95, but on sale for $39.97 and will be just $7.99 with the promo code. It comes in burgundy or marigold and sizes 2-18.

Kids Insulated Down Alternative ThermoPlume Jacket

You’ll save $40.82 on this Kids Insulated Down Alternative ThermoPlume Jacket, now priced at $29.13. It comes in seven fun prints, like rainbows, floral and outer space galaxy.

Women’s Insulated Packable Quilted Barn Jacket

This Women’s Insulated Packable Quilted Barn Jacket is regularly $99.95, but you can get it for $31.98. It comes in four colors and packs into an included drawstring bag, so you can pack it easily and take it on the go.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and ordering some warm winter gear from Lands’ End?

