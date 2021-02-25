You can now buy mini Nutella jars for just $1

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you love Nutella but don’t want a full jar of it sitting at home, these mini Nutella jars may be for you.

The Italian hazelnut-flavored spread has been winning fans for decades. If you’re one of those fans, you know that you can eat the creamy treat right from the jar or spread it on pretty much anything, from pancakes to toast, crackers and more.

Target is currently selling tiny 1.05-ounce jars of Nutella for just $1. The jars have fun green and yellow tops and would be a great addition to a child’s Easter Basket.

You can find even tinier jars of Nutella (.88-ounce sized) on Amazon for even less than $1 per jar. You can buy a pack of 16 mini Nutella jars for $15, which breaks out to 94 cents a jar. They come with the classic white tops.

On the flip side, if you’re looking to buy Nutella in bulk, you can always consider this 6.6-pound tub of the much-loved hazelnut spread! For $32, you can get a healthy supply of Nutella that is sure to last you quite awhile.

