NEW YORK (PIX11) —- NyQuil trended on Twitter on Tuesday and it wasn’t because cold season’s approaching.

The Food and Drug Administration recently issued a warning after people begin cooking chicken in NyQuil as part of a social media challenge. The FDA said beyond the challenge being “silly and unappetizing,” it could also be very unsafe.

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body,” the FDA warned. “It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

The FDA advised parents to keep both over-the-counter and prescription medicine away from kids. The agency also advised having a discussion with your children about how social media challenges can lead to real safety problems.

“Social media trends and peer pressure can be a dangerous combination to your children and their friends, especially when involving misusing medicines,” the FDA said.