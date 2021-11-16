Doctor breaks down the health benefits of herbs, spices

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Savvy chefs know that the perfect herb or spice can elevate any dish. And in her new book, “Spice Up, Live Long,” Dr. Melina Jampolis details how herbs and spices can improve your health — not just your cooking.

To get the most out of herbs and spices, Jampolis recommends cleaning out kitchen cabinets and discarding anything that’s “collecting dust.”

“They lose both their flavor and their health benefits after about one to three years,” she said.

Jampolis also said it’s best to discard products that have been labeled “high concern” in a recent Consumer Reports study.

Jampolis broke down the best spices to combat certain ailments and medical conditions on the PIX11 Morning News. Watch her full interview with Marysol Castro above for all of her tips and tricks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Breaking down the health benefits of herbs, spices

AnnaLynne McCord is 'Dancing Through the Snow' in new Lifetime movie

Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

Teri Hatcher, James Denton talk reuniting for "A Kiss Before Christmas" on Hallmark

Doctor explains why colds feel more severe this season

'The Steve Wilkos Show' returns for season 15

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter