Doctor breaks down the health benefits of herbs, spices

NEW YORK — Savvy chefs know that the perfect herb or spice can elevate any dish. And in her new book, “Spice Up, Live Long,” Dr. Melina Jampolis details how herbs and spices can improve your health — not just your cooking.

To get the most out of herbs and spices, Jampolis recommends cleaning out kitchen cabinets and discarding anything that’s “collecting dust.”

“They lose both their flavor and their health benefits after about one to three years,” she said.

Jampolis also said it’s best to discard products that have been labeled “high concern” in a recent Consumer Reports study.

Jampolis broke down the best spices to combat certain ailments and medical conditions on the PIX11 Morning News. Watch her full interview with Marysol Castro above for all of her tips and tricks.