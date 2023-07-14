MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rex Heuermann, 59, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found at Gilgo Beach.

During the initial examination of the skeletal remains of Megan Waterman, one of the Gilgo Beach victims, authorities found DNA evidence on the burlap materials she was found in, according to court documents released on Friday.

The Suffolk County Crime Laboratory was also able to recover a male hair from the bottom of the burlap. They deemed that this hair belonged to Waterman’s killer.

An initial examination of the hair revealed Caucasian/European characteristics and an investigation of cellular billing records and other items pointed authorities to the suspect, a New York City architect from Massapequa Park, Long Island.

In January 2022, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office assigned a special team of investigators, analysts, and prosecutors to work with law enforcement on finding the Gilgo Beach killer.

Crowds of people gathered on the corner of 1st Ave and Michigan Ave in Massapequa Park on Long Island.



Police are investigating the home of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found at Gilgo Beach. pic.twitter.com/Qd5una48n4 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 14, 2023

On March 14, 2022, approximately two months into the renewed joint investigation, authorities discovered a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche that was registered to Heuermann at the time of these murders.

This was a significant development in the case because a witness to the disappearance of Amber Costello, one of the victims, had identified a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche as the vehicle believed to have been driven by her killer.

Following the discovery of the car and the investigation of new cell phone billing records and other items, in January 2023, a surveillance team observed and recovered a pizza box thrown out by Heuermann in Midtown Manhattan, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

This pizza box was sent to the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for analysis, where a swab was taken from the leftover pizza crust.

On or about June 12, 2023, forensic labs was able to determine that the male hair found on the burlap sack and the swab from the pizza crust, had DNA profile(s) that were “the same,” the Suffolk County DA said.

On Thursday, Heuermann was arrested in New York City.

If convicted on the current charges, Heuermann faces multiple sentences of life without parole, the Suffolk County DA said.