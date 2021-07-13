DMV warns of fake text message scam

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers have been warned of a newly reported text message scam.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles warned consumers of a text message phishing scam on Monday.

Specifically, this scam references the Secretary of State New York Drivers License Facility and tells recipients they are required to update their data for their current NY Drivers License.





Those who receive this message are urged to delete it immediately.

According to the Division of Consumer Protection, phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information, intended to be used to commit identity theft or install malicious software onto devices.

To help protect against phishing or “smishing,” SMS phishing, scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services and the Division of Consumer Protection recommend the following precautions:

Exercise cautions with all received communications, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity

Look out for “telltale” signs of phishing: poor spelling or grammar, threats. the URL not matching the legitimate site

Do not click on links embedded in an solicited message from unverified sources

Do not send personal information via texr

Do not post sensitive information online