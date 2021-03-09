DMV urges drivers to check to see if their vehicle is the subject of a recall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) says drivers should check to see if the car, truck, or SUV they are driving is the subject of a safety recall.

This week marks National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week. “Every recall is serious and can affect you and others on the road, so if you own a vehicle, it is very important that you make sure it is safe,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is so quick and easy to check for recalls, and if there are any, you should take care of them so you can be confident your vehicle is in good operating condition.”

You can find out if your vehicle is the subject of a recall by going to the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and search your Vehicle Identification Number, also known as the VIN.

The NYSDMV says the 17-character VIN is located on the lower left of a car’s windshield, or on the label inside the driver-side doorjamb. It might also be found on the vehicle’s insurance documents. 

If there is an open recall, immediately get the recall addressed. Follow the steps indicated by the response to the VIN search.

