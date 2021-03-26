DJ fired for comparing toast, Black women’s skin tones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo radio host is apologizing after being fired for using Black women’s skin tones to describe how he likes his toast.

Rob Lederman tweeted his apology Thursday, saying he was horrified when he listened to himself. He says he wants to learn from the experience.

Cumulus Media, which owns 97 Rock, says it fired Lederman Wednesday because his comments that morning violated the company’s programming principles.

Two other on-air hosts were suspended.

As a clip of the recording circulated online, several advertisers pulled their ads and local elected officials condemned it.

