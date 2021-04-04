Disneyland’s fried pickle corndog with peanut butter perplexes internet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A woman takes a photo of a corndog

A woman takes a photo of a corndog at the state fair in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(NEXSTAR) – A new addition to the Disneyland menu has some people scratching their heads.

On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new dish available at Disneyland Resort in California: a Panko-crusted corndog with a pickle inside. To make matters more perplexing, the dish comes with a side of peanut butter for dipping.

The confection is available at Disneyland’s Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney.

The corndog has taken the internet by storm, with some saying they can’t wait to try it, while others are giving it a hard pass.

SFGATE’s Julie Tremaine got her hands on the corndog in question. Here’s her verdict: “Not terrible. Actually pretty good. The cornbread to pickle to hot dog ratio somehow works to perfectly balance out the three strong flavors into one relatively mild, salty-sweet bite.”

The corndog costs $13.

