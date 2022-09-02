Credit: Warner Bros.

Halloween may not be until October, but who says you need to wait until then for a good scare?

Dish Network is offering one (un)lucky horror fan a chance to win $1,300 in its third annual Stephen King Scream Job contest. All they have to do is sit through 13 of Stephen King’s chilling movie adaptations.

The winner will be provided with a Fitbit to help track their heart rate during some of the more intense movie scenes. They’ll also be provided with a survival kit that incudes a popcorn, candy and some Stephen King paraphhernalia.

Once the person has finished watching all 13 movies, they’ll be required to log their report and get paid $1,300.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 16. Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply and must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Fans interested can apply here.