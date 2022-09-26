NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are doing their part to help Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona, from grassroots donations to a tour and pledge of resources from Mayor Eric Adams and other politicians.

City Councilman Rafael Salamanca (D-Bronx) joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the situation on the ground in Puerto Rico, which was still recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Maria when Fiona hit.

“Ninety percent of the southwest part of the island has no electricity and no water,” said Salamanca, describing the situation as “dire.”

