PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The “Goonies ” house will keep its history alive as it changes hands.

The 1896 Oregon home featured in “The Goonies” film has sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean. It was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million.

The realtor said the house has now been sold, and the buyer is a die-hard “Goonies” fan who bought the home plus the home next door with his childhood friend.

Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, the film features a group of friends fighting to protect their homes from an expanding country club and threats of foreclosure. In the process, they discover an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their “Goon Docks” neighborhood.

True to themes of the 1985 film, the buyer said friendship was a huge reason behind where he is in his life and why he bought the house.

“My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success,” he said. “Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure!”

He says he plans to preserve and protect the home as an iconic landmark.

FILE – In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film “The Goonies” in Astoria, Ore. (RETO Media via AP, File)

The buyer, a self-described serial entrepreneur, is remaining anonymous until the deal closes next year.

Since the movie came to theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon’s historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film’s release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.

An offer was accepted six days after the house was listed, according to public record.

“After the word spread that the property was for sale, we received multiple offers, at asking price and higher, and we have a full backup offer,” Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate said.

Seller Sandi Preston is passing along movie memorabilia she has collected or has been given, and some of the furniture in the home, restored to its original 1896 style, may also be sold to the buyer, according to Miller.

Preston was known to be largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic.

After the film’s 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted “no trespassing” signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.